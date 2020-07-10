 Skip to Content

Single vehicle collision reported at Cardinal Ave, Los Reales Rd

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a single-car collision at the intersection of Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road, Friday evening.

An adult male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PCSD officials.

The collision has blocked and delayed traffic around the intersection. PCSD officials recommend taking alternate routes if traveling in this area.

PCSD said, traffic investigators, have taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

