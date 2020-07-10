 Skip to Content

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pac-12 conference announced Friday, that commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Pac-12 Conference tweeted that its fall sports teams will only play against conference opponents. Roughly an hour later the conference announced commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement made by the conference, Scott was experiencing flu-like symptoms late this week, which lead him to get tested for COVID-19.

Upon receiving positive test results, Pac-12 said Scott is self-quarantining at the direction of his physician.

Officials say, Scott will continue to fulfill his duties a commissioner from a remote location.

