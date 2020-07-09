Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials made the announcement at a Thursday news conference.

The body of 24-year-old Robert Fuller was found early on June 10 in a park near City Hall in Palmdale.

Deputies found no evidence of a crime and an autopsy conducted the next day produced an initial finding of suicide.

That outraged Fuller’s family, who said he wouldn’t have taken his own life. They said authorities were too quick to dismiss the possibility it was a crime.