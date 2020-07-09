Fatal car crash kills two in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people died after fatal car crash in central Tucson on Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Broadway and Tucson boulevards.

According to a news release, Tucson Fire Department found one of the cars, a 2005 Acura TL, engulfed in flames. Once TFD put out the fire, they discovered the driver and the passenger were both deceased.

The driver has been identified as Rudy Rene Leon, 19. The identity of the passenger is yet to be determined by officers.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 1997 green Ford Explorer, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, the Acura TL was traveling westbound on Broadway Boulevard at a high rate of speed and the driver of the Ford Explorer was headed southbound on Tucson Boulevard when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Acura TL then caught fire after the collision.

This portion of Broadway Boulevard is currently under construction with only one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound travel.

A DUI officer went to Banner University Medical Center and determined that the driver of the Ford Explorer was not impaired at the time of the collision, according to a news release.

According to officers roadway evidence determined that excessive speed was the major factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing with currently no charges or citations issued.