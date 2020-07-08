TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Electric Power recently shared it will soon implement a new plan that will allow the company to stop using coal to generate electricity by 2032.

TEP plans to reduce carbon emission by 80 percent as part of a cleaner energy portfolio. Through this, 70 percent of its power will come from wind and solar resources.

This plan will reportedly give TEP the resources it needs to reduce and eventually eliminate its use of coal-fired resources, which produces about twice as much CO2 as a natural gas generation.

In TEP’s 2020 Integrated Resource Plan, the company outlines its energy portfolio for the next 15 years. TEP said this plan calls for a dramatic expansion of alternate power sources.

“What we’ve done in this process is try and find the best mix of resources that are reliable, and affordable, and increasingly sustainable and that’s what this plan describes,” said Joseph Barrios of TEP.

TEP said the plan was developed with the University of Arizona’s Institute of the Environment with input from customers, community leaders, local government representatives and environmental advocates.

For more details about TEP’s 2020 Integrated Resource Plan, visit tep.com/resource-planning.