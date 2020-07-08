TUCSON (KVOA) - Children’s Clinics of Tucson recently celebrated its newly completed renovation project. This project was dedicated and designed for children’s sensory needs.

Through $700,000 in funding from Angel Charity for Children and 23 new treatment rooms, officials say the children’s clinic can now better serve kids with complex medical conditions, including those who are on the autism spectrum.

"Three of those are sensory rooms specifically designed for children who have neurodevelopmental conditions, like autism, and are created with all of their unique needs in mind,” said Gemma Thomas, Children’s Clinics' Chief Administrative Officer.

Officials say Children’s Clinics of Rehabilitative Services is now better able to serve Tucson’s children most in need.

"All of the new additions to Children's Clinics are designed for children's sensory needs specifically,” Thomas said.

According to Thomas, a lot of thought went into the renovations, from the sound and lighting to the textures. The chief administrative officer said these components were all critical decisions for making the perfect space for kids on the autism spectrum.

Most of the children treated by Children’s Clinics are currently being treated via telehealth appointments. These appointments were first launched when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Four days after we closed, we actually had our very first telehealth appointment," Jared Perkins, Children’s Clinics CEO said. "We had never actually done a telehealth before, so we went from having done none to, I think, we're at about 6,000 telehealth visits.”

Both Thomas and Perkins said they are excited for all the children to return to the facility so they can see the changes that were made just for them.

"It's been pure joy to come to Children's Clinics and see this remarkable space that is going to just enhance the good work that Children's Clinics does for our children in our community,” said Paige Cogdall, former Angel Charity chairperson.

Children’s Clinics anticipate having a celebration for the new changes early next year when all of the families can celebrate together.

For more information about the facility, visit childrensclinics.org