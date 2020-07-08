Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he had coronavirus

Rapper and designer Kanye West made two big revelations during a four -hour Forbes interview released Wednesday.

First, he said he no longer supports President Donald Trump.

Also, he believes he had coronavirus back in February.

The rapper reportedly told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump.

He said he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

This comes after West said he is running for president, even though he's missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballot.

He says it's not a publicity stunt and doesn't care if it helps Trump win by taking votes away from Joe Biden.

West said he wasn't tested, but believes he had COVID-19 and says he was confined to bed with overwhelming chills.