MT. LEMMON (KVOA) - Residents of Summerhaven were finally allowed back up to their homes Tuesday.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies ushered people up the mountain at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Residents had to be accompanied by officers whenever using the road up and down the mountain. If residents chose to stay overnight, they had to coordinate with Pima County Sheriff's Department on when they would be helped back down Mt. Lemmon.

Michael Stanley, a full-time resident of Summerhaven, said he has been waiting for this moment three weeks too long.

"You know, today is just a great feeling in the heart for people to come back up here," Stanley said.

He works to deliver water to firefighters on Mt. Lemmon. Stanley said he saw the fire creep towards his house every day.

"Tuesday the 17th was just a horrific day, the fire right up to my door step," Stanley said.

Stanley said he has been through this feeling before. 17-years-ago he lost his home during the Aspen Fire. He rebuilt his cabin four years ago and never thought he would experience this again

"I lost everything in the aspen fire," Stanley said. "So just seeing how the fire came through was really reminiscent of the aspen fire."

Full-time resident Jeenie Mayard was in the same position as Stanley. Mayard said she also lost her home during the Aspen Fire.

"We saw the village burn when we were actually up there," Mayard said.

Mayard said she said the feeling Tuesday was bitter-sweet.

"I'm worried what I'm going to see up the hill and see what Summerhaven looks like," Mayard said.

Deputy James Allerton of the Pima County Sheriff's Department said they are still working on to see when part-time residents and visitors can also go back on the mountain.