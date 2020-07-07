TUCSON (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona launched its first-ever virtual kitten adoptions on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, HSSA's shelter and foster families have 240 cats and kittens in their care who are looking for their forever homes.

With the new health guidelines, such as social distancing, HSSA had to find a new way for future pet owners and adoption counselors to meet. The answer they found was through ZOOM.

In the virtual meeting, a HSSA adoption counselor will meet with prospected cat owners and go over some of the basics on how to prepare and take care of their new pet cat.

After the virtual meeting, the new pet owners will be given an appointment to pick up their new cat at HSSA's main campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.

"If you are looking for a kitten, but want to keep your family as safe as possible during these uncertain times, the Virtual Kitten Adoption is definitely the way to go,” Morgan Treiber said in a press release.

Summertime is a very busy time for animal shelters across Arizona being filled almost to capacity with puppies and kittens.

HSSA reported that this June they adopted out more cats than in any other month since June 2015. They hope that the Virtual Kitten Adoption Program will help break even more records in July.

To see all HSSA’s adoptable pets, click here and to learn more about virtual kitten adoptions, click here.