ICE’s new rules will require international students to return home if classes go online

TUCSON (KVOA) - This week, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced changes for this upcoming fall semester.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to publish procedures that would prevent international students from being allowed to only take online courses, instead, forcing them to take in-person courses to remain in the U.S.

Some universities, like Harvard, have already announced they will be completely online this fall. However, the University of Arizona plans to provide some in-person classes that will look different than past semesters to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"It puts the students in a quandary because they have to decide whether they are willing to go into any sort of classroom teaching versus deciding to leave the U.S.," said Mo Goldman, immigration attorney.

In a release from ICE, it says in part:

"Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings."

One UArizona professor says she would offer an in-person independent study to help those that are affected.

"It's my own personal view that, looking at the national situation, that this is really partly done to put pressure on universities to be face to face in the fall," said Jennifer Earl, professor of sociology at the University of Arizona.

Earl said the class would be outside, where she can keep students at least six feet apart.

If students cannot or will not take in-person classes at their universities, they will be required to leave the U.S.