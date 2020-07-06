Phoenix Police Department puts new efforts towards solving cold cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Phoenix Police Department is hoping to clear its stack of unsolved murder cases through a new program.

Some of these cases are decades old.

The department is launching a new program called Hot Desert, Cold Cases to try to garner new leads to bring justice to the families who have been waiting for years.

One Valley mother hopes that this renewed focus on cold cases can finally bring answers to her daughter's murder from back in 2003.

"She was a pistol. She was smart," said Judi Petersen, whose daughter was killed in 2003. "She was responsible."

Lynsey Chainhalt was only 20 years old when she was gunned down back in 2003. Now, 17 years later, no one has still come forward with information police need to solve the case.

"I want those people who know," said Petersen. "Somebody knows exactly what happened. Somebody knows who did this."

In June 2003, Lynsey was the designated driver for some friends when they were approached by an SUV on Interstate 17.

"Confronted them on the freeway. Threw a bottle at them," Petersen said. "Ended up chasing them."

Phoenix Police Department is now producing video profiles about cold cases including Lynsey's, which can be viewed on all the department's social media platforms.

"We're hoping that when people take a look at that, it perks their interest," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said. "They pay attention and people start to search their minds. Maybe even talk to people."

There are two people of interest in the case.

Ricardo "Butcho" Sanchez Malinares and Ferman "Mini" Gomez have come up in interviews involving the case. Police say the two may have bolted for Mexico after the murder.

Still, Judi urges anyone with information on the case to come forward.

"Please, do it for yourself," she said. "Do it to get it off your conscience. Do it right with your maker and to help my family."