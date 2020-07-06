Fireworks Breakdown: Sahuarita

SAHUARITA (KVOA) - 862 aerial shells.

That’s what it took to set off the 4th of July star-spangled spectacular in Sahuarita.

Fireworks Productions of Arizona put on the show.

Tucson’s Guy Garlinghouse served as the head pyrotechnician for the eight-person crew that lit the rockets from a field behind Wrightson Ridge School.

Most fireworks events are held in three phases:

Opening

Aerial Display

Grand Finale

122 aerial shells light up the night sky during the finale of Sahuarita's 4th of July fireworks show

The crew uses three, four, five and six-inch aerial shells.

This show began with 50 three-inch Titanium Salutes, an impressive series of powerful booms and flashing white lights to excite and thrill the audience.

The Aerial Display, also known as the body of the show, consisted of a large assortment of brilliantly colored shells, 690 to be exact.

Garlinghouse perfectly times the launching of the Aerial Display to make sure the show stays on its allotted 30-minute timeframe.

The Finale of 122 shells rocketed in unison lightening up the night sky with a multitude of breath-taking colors.

