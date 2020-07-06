ASARCO workers offer to go back to work after nine-month strike

TUCSON (KVOA) - The United Steel Workers Union has ended its nine-month strike against ASARCO.

About 2,000 hourly workers at five ASARCO LLC locations in Arizona and Texas went on strike in Oct. 2019. In a letter from the United Steelworkers Association on Sunday, the association made the announcement.

The Local 937 posted a statement this afternoon on social media, saying it will end the current strike and make an unconditional offer to return to work.

July 5, 2020 Dear Brothers and Sisters, Our Union initiated an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) Strike against Asarco in October 2019. For nearly nine months our members have stood strong on the picket line, continuing our campaign for a fair contact even in the middle of a national health emergency. During our strike, Asarco claims to have hired hundreds of “permanent replacement” workers to fill the jobs of striking union members. On June 15, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a sweeping complaint against Asarco alleging numerous violations of federal labor laws, including an overall failure to bargain in good faith with the Unions, illegally declaring an impasse in negotiations and unilaterally implementing changes to the working conditions. The NLRB complaint also alleges the striking employees have been on an Unfair Labor Practice Strike. In light of the NLRB’s decision to prosecute Asarco for alleged violations of federal labor laws, we believe that our greatest bargaining leverage is to end the current ULP strike and make an unconditional offer to return to work. The Union has informed Asarco of this decision and has said that the strike and all picketing activities will end on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Arizona time and 10:00 a.m. Texas time. The Union has offered to meet with Asarco about the manner in which the return-to-work would be accomplished. Under existing NLRB case authority, if ULP strikers end their strike and make an unconditional offer to return to work, the company is supposed to return them to their pre-strike jobs, or, if pre-strike jobs have been changed, to similar jobs. If a company refuses to reinstate the returning ULP strikers based on the company’s claim they have been permanently replaced, the returning ULP strikers are entitled to potential backpay from the company. The potential backpay adds up for every day that the company refuses to make a lawful reinstatement offer to ULP strikers. In addition, for any strikers who are returned to work, the Company will owe damages to workers who are forced to work under the Company’s unlawfully implemented offer, including for the higher insurance premiums that Tucson, Arizona.







This comes after the national labor relations board issued a sweeping complaint against ASARCO, alleging multiple violations of federal labor law.

The NLRB also alleges striking workers have been on an unfair labor practice strike.

Tune in on News 4 Tucson at 10 p.m. for the latest information.