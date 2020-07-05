Local motorcycle club donates water to the homeless

TUCSON (KVOA) - As Tucson easily reaches 100 degrees in the middle of summer, a local group is giving back to those dealing with extreme heat.

The Sho Ryders Motorcycle Club decided that with everything going on in the world right now they wanted to do something good, that's why they collected and donated water to those in need.

Over 1,600 bottles of water were collected over the past month to give out at different parks in the Tucson area including Udall park, Santa Rita park, U of A and Anza park.

"It's just been getting really hot out and with the fires and all that, I feel like it's just made it hotter also, so I just wanted to give back and water is the best way to give back," said Jaylon Sesay, Prospect Sho Ryders Motorcycle Club.

The group says that while the homeless can be overlooked their group does not forget about them and they just want to do their part to help where they can.

"You know a lot of people don't even think twice about them or what situation they're in and right now we're in the triple digit degrees out here, it's over 100 degrees and they definitely need the help," said Jahron Francis, Sho Ryders Motorcycle Club Member.

They have been gathering water from many different sources, collecting themselves, donations from friends and even clients from their full-time jobs have pitched in.

"I'm a barber at Royalty Barber Lounge so I had clients come and donate waters and I took money off of haircuts and stuff like that to collect waters also," said Sasey.

Sho Ryders Motorcycle Club says their message is to tell people to be kind to each other and to give to those less fortunate than you.

For more information and to get involved click here.