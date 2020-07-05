Bighorn fire now 75 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bighorn Fire has been burning for nearly four weeks.

The wildfire has burned 118,897 acres with 75 percent containment.

According to the Bighorn Fire Info page, crews will continue to monitor and mop up Thursday. They say chipping operations are happening near the east side of the fire to remove fuels.

Lower temperatures and higher humidity levels are assisting firefighters throughout the weekend.

Fire officials will no longer hold the 7 a.m. briefings due to decreased fire activity.

On Wednesday, crews focused on protecting structures in Summerhaven and Willow Canyon. They continue to contained a three-acre spot fire near Radio Ridge.

It has cost more than $37 million to fight the Bighorn Fire.

There are now only 474 people working to control this fire. Down from 900 just a few days ago.

For more information visit: Pima.gov/bighorn

Benson is not in a designated zone at this time.

Cascabel Road at the Cochise County/Pima County line is closed.

The Coronado National Forest closures include: Sabino and Bear canyons and Catalina State Park.

RESOURCES:

2020 Bighorn Fire Story Map - How far is the fire from you?

Fire Information Phone Line: (520) 276-8981 and (520) 329-7439, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

View the closure order and map at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.

If you're located in Pinal County, visit pinalcountyaz.gov/emergencymanagement

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.