Visitor falls to death at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ (KVOA) - Grand Canyon National Park Rangers recovered the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale after she had fell off of a 100 foot ridge on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, Salgado Lopez was hiking off of the trail, and was taking pictures with her family when she accidentally stepped off of the ledge.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to be safe during this holiday by staying on designated trails and to stay hydrated.