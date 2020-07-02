Military chief: Soldiers issued bayonets in DC unrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has confirmed a report by The Associated Press that some of the service members who mobilized to Washington, D.C., last month in response to civil unrest were issued bayonets.

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley confirmed the information in a letter sent to two Democratic U.S. representatives last month.

In addition, an unclassified military document provided to the AP shows that members of the 82nd Airborne who deployed to the capital were not trained in riot response.

The document shows that soldiers were scheduled to learn riot control tactics only after they arrived. The soldiers were not ultimately used at the protests and were soon sent back to their bases.