Family of 16-year-old who was shot to death demands justice

TUCSON - It has been one week since the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaden Pillors. As the investigation continues, the family wants answers and demanding justice for Jaden.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Tucson Medical Center at around 12:45 a.m. last Tuesday.

"It was Tuesday morning and my sister had given me a call, and she was crying, hysterical," said Jaden's uncle, Caleb Donester. "She told me the news. I couldn't believe it at first. It is still hard to believe to this day."

Donester said the two would hang out as friends and enjoyed going to the skate park.

"Jaden was a family man. He enjoyed being around his family," he said. "While he was with us, nothing but smiles and laughter."

That smile might be gone, but his laughter remains in their hearts as the family is hoping for answers.

"To the people who did this to my nephew, we want to know why," he said. "Why did you take my nephew? What was so valuable for his life to now be gone? Our pride and joy, why? Why?"

The family is pleading to the community's help.

"We are willing to give a reward for the conviction of the murderer of Jaden," Donester said. "Please come forward. We are giving a reward."

If you have information on what happened to Jaden, please call 88-CRIME.