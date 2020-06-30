Tucson gyms close doors; owners feel Gov. Ducey singled them out

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order that gyms in Arizona must close their doors for the next 30 days. Most gyms are complying with the new law, while others are not.

In the claim, it states one gym in the Phoenix area by the name of Mountainside Fitness is filing suit against the governor.

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter called 25 gyms in the Tucson area. Of those only three returned her call.

One went on camera to talk about how they feel about the lawsuit.

"Unfortunately, we are not a big gym. We do not have franchises," said Rosemary Bietendorf, owner of Tucson Gym. "We do not have resources."

Bietendorf said she speaks for a lot of gym owners in Tucson. They simply do not have the funds like the gyms in Phoenix to sue the governor over his decision to close down gyms for the next 30 days.

She said she feels singled out.

"Gym owners are contentious of health and to be singled out in this way when there are plenty of other businesses that are still open," Bietendorf said. "It just feels wrong."

The owner of the Performance Lab said he does not know if he will recover from a second lockdown.

"It has taken me four years to build the gym to where it is right now," said owner Hector Mar. "The possibility of us ever opening again after 30 days is a tough call."

"It is a financial hit. It is an emotional hit. It is an emotional roller coaster," said Bietendorf. "The people that I feel most badly for are our clients. They use the gym for stress relief and mental health. We cannot offer that now."