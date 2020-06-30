Firefighters stand for moment of silence seven years after Yarnell Hill Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Firefighters at the Bighorn Fire base camp stood for a moment of silence on Tuesday in rememberance of the tragic fire where 19 firefighters died while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013.

The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were overcome after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position in Yarnell.

Mike De Fries, spokesperson for the Bighorn Fire, said was sober at the base camp.

"We talked about this it in the morning and we will talk about it in the evening," De Fries said. "We will always think about this day."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags lowered at all state buildings Tuesday to honor the elite firefighters from Prescott who died in 2013 while battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix. Ducey says it was one of the most tragic days in state history.

He said the hotshots will forever be remembered for their sacrifices. In Prescott, the courthouse bell will ring 19 times late Tuesday afternoon to mark the time of their deaths.