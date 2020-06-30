Arizona reports 4,682 new coronavirus cases Tuesday; data reflects two-day total, state says

Arizona reports 4,682 new coronavirus cases Tuesday; data reflects two-day total, state saysNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 4,682 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 79,215.
The data includes people who have recovered.
Arizona also reported 44 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,632.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning that the data posted on its dashboard did "not reflect all the new cases." They said one of their lab partners did not submit their daily report on time.
The missing data reflected on Tuesday's dashboard, according to the state.
According to the state's data dashboard, 701, 834 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.9% have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 9.9%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 48,592
- Pima: 8,004
- Pinal: 3,574
- Santa Cruz: 1,771
- Cochise: 614
- Yuma: 6,212
- La Paz: 342
- Mohave: 1,071
- Yavapai: 781
- Coconino: 1,885
- Navajo: 3,625
- Gila: 292
- Graham: 96
- Greenlee: 18
- Apache: 2,337
With Arizona experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Doug Ducey enacted an executive order that aims to break up large gatherings.
According to Monday's executive order, bars, indoor gyms, fitness centers, fitness clubs, movie theaters, water parks and tubing are ordered to cease business starting at 8 p.m. Monday.
The executive order defined bars as any entity that holds a "series 6 or 7 liquor license from the Department of Liquor Licenses and control and whose primary business is the sale or dispensing of alcoholic beverages."
The order states that bars can offer pick-up, delivery and drive-thru services through a series 12 liquor license.
The governor said the reopening of these facilities has a targeted opening day of 30 days from now - July 29.
First Day of School Delay
During the press conference, Ducey also ordered schools to delay their start date to at least Aug. 17.
Pence’s trip to Arizona postponed to July 1
Marana cancels annual July 4 fireworks display due to COVID-19 restrictions
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
