‘Puppy-napper’ on the loose after 7 puppies stolen from The Puppy Place

TUCSON - Around 5 a.m. Monday, a woman was taking her morning walk and noticed someone broke into The Puppy Place on the Eastside.

She contacted the owners and something much more valuable than money was stolen.

"They cut off the deadbolt lock and then cut through here and stuck their hand in, unlocked the door, opened it up, and hammered out this whole window," said The Puppy Place employee, April Straub.

Straub got emotional when talking about what happened to the puppies.

"In this kennel, they took two Rhodesian Ridgeback Shepherd mixes. In that kennel, we kept the Australian Sheppard," Straub said. "They took the black and white Australian Sheppard out of there."

The thief also took four boxers.

"They were like seven weeks old. We just got them," Straub said. "They were not ready to go home. We were just making sure they were healthy."

Her biggest concern, the puppies might have parvovirus.

"They took dogs that we think may be sick. We do not know if they are sick or not," Straub said. "Hopefully, you take them to a vet. They need to be seen by a vet."

The Puppy Place sells puppies and kittens that come from local families, and not from puppy mills or breeders.

Straub said it is not just a business and these puppies are not just items inside a store.

"They just came in and took so many of our babies away," Straub said. "It is like they kidnapped children from us."

The Puppy Place posted pictures on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

The Tucson community has shown support through comments, getting the word out and even a prayer in hopes the puppy thief will return them safely and soon.

"I hope you find somewhere in your heart to give them back or surrender them to a pet clinic," said Straub.

A police report was submitted to the Tucson Police Department, but so far, no luck.

"They got some fingerprints though, hopefully some good ones," said Straub.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.