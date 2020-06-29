Bighorn firefighters need rain and humidity to kill blaze

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monsoon can’t come soon enough.

Southern Arizona needs rain and humidity like no other as the Bighorn Fire burns into a 4th week on the Santa Catalina Mountains.

The fire zone saw its first rain on Saturday but the humidity levels remain low.

Fire personnel have said since the very beginning that the blaze probably won’t get to a high level of containment until Southern Arizona begins its seasonal change.

Rain is key but so are those higher humidity levels.

The lower the relative humidity, the more vigorously a fire will burn.

When the humidity begins to reach higher than 30% it will increase the moisture in the burnable fuels in the fire zone, thus those fuels will burn slower.

Regular Monsoon storms could begin as soon as Thursday.

The downside to the turn of the season is that heavy rains could lead to flash flooding off the mountain due to the burn scar caused by the Bighorn Fire.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team is keeping a close eye on the development of storms over the course of the next week.

