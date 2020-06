TUCSON - According to the Pima County Republican Party, Vice President Mike Pence has postponed his trip to Tucson.

The move comes amid an increase in Coronavirus cases in Arizona.

Pence was slated to visit Tucson on June 30th. It's not been announced if or when Pence will reschedule the visit.

Pence was scheduled to give remarks at a Faith in America event in Tucson.