PACC to join 12 pilot organizations nationwide for new animal welfare initiative

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is set to be one of 12 pilot organizations for U.S. Animal Welfare Organizations' new initiative.

Human Animal Support Services (HASS), a new animal welfare organizational model will implement a new range of services for pets and people in 12 pilot cities, helping keep more animals in their homes and communities and reducing the number entering the shelter system through programs and resources.

In a press release Tuesday, American Pets Alive!, a national coalition of animal shelter leaders who started the initiative said, ideas for HASS were born during the early days of COVID-19, as the pandemic resulted in record numbers of pets being housed in the community through pet foster care.

HASS will help pilot shelters test new resources and programs. These include remote services like veterinary telehealth and text support, comprehensive stray and lost pet return services, supported self-rehoming for people who cannot keep their pets, and community-based animal protection services.

More than 100 industry leaders including those from national organizations, shelter veterinarians, and animal shelter directors are part of this collaborative effort, with 20 additional animal shelters participating in phase two of this project in the coming months.

The HASS pilot organizations include Humane Rescue Alliance (Washington, D.C.), Charlottes-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control (Charlotte, N.C.), Greenville County Animal Care (Greenville, S.C.), LifeLine Animal Project (Atlanta), Cabot Animal Resource Center (Cabot, Ark.), Kansas City Pet Project (Kansas City, Mo.), El Paso Animal Services (El Paso, Texas), Pima County Animal Care (Tucson, Ariz.), Los Angeles Animal Services (Los Angeles), Oakland Animal Services (Oakland, Calif.), Fresno Humane Animal Services (Fresno, Calif.), and San Diego Humane Society (San Diego).

“What we’ve learned throughout the pandemic, is that we can do more when it comes to providing community services to help people and their pets stay together,”Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director of Austin Pets Alive! and American Pets Alive! said. “Whether it’s providing resources to help lost and stray animals get home, keeping cats and dogs with their families, or getting sheltered pets to foster and adoptive homes faster, HASS aims to provide the tools to support the pilot shelters and their communities achieve these objectives and more.”

The initiatives of HASS focus on keeping pets and their people together, placing pets out of the shelter and in foster homes and creating collaborative programs and partnerships that serve as community-wide resources.