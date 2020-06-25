Navajo Nation sees 121 new COVID-19 cases, resulting in 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 121 additional positive cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with one more known death.

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 7,278 with the death toll at 348 as of Thursday. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,859 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending. Tribal health officials say 52,458 people have been tested so far.

The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.