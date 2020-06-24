CVS expands COVID-19 in Arizona; 2 new sites in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program in Arizona. The additional test sites will open Friday.

The new testing sites in Tucson include:

CVS Pharmacy, 7740 North Cortaro Road, Tucson, AZ 85743

CVS Pharmacy, 1900 West Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85746

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot.

CVS says tests will be send to an independent, third-party lab for processing. The results will be available in three days.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.