Autopsy report says cause of death of man who was in TPD custody is undetermined

TUCSON - News 4 Tucson has obtained the autopsy report on Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez. It states the cause of death is undetermined.

On April 21, his grandma called 911. She said Lopez was naked, under the influence and acting erratically. The Tucson Police Department report said, when officers arrived on-scene, they found the 27-year-old naked and out of control.

Ingram Lopez was given two doses of Narcan. According to the police report, he was handcuffed and covered with a blanket while still lying face down. He died while in Tucson Police custody.

According the County Office of Medical Examiner, the cause of death is undetermined. But the report said several factors played a role in Ingram Lopez's death like sudden cardiac arrest, with acute cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said Ingram Lopez had a pre-existing heart condition.

