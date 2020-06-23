‘White Lives Matter’ banner investigated by police

Police have investigated an incident in which a plane pulled a banner with the words “White Lives Matter Burnley” on it over Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium at the start of a Premier League match between the teams.

The aircraft came into view moments after players and coaches from both clubs took a knee at kickoff in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The incident is regarded as an attempt to sabotage the movement and has drawn condemnation from players, politicians and anti-discrimination leaders.

Burnley reiterated its intention to hand lifetime bans to those responsible for the stunt. Police said no criminal offense had taken place.