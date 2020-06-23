Bighorn Breakdown: The protection of Summerhaven

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was a video that went viral.

The Bighorn Fire barreling past the Mt. Lemmon Fire District on June 18.

The event was caught on a time lapse recording.

It was a day that produced a volcanic like smoke plume that led many on the ground in Tucson to fear that everything on Mt. Lemmon, from the town of Summerhaven to the Sky Center Observatory, was likely torched.

That was not the case. There has still been no structural damage as a result of the Bighorn Fire which started on June 5.

The Bighorn Fire made a close presence near Summerhaven on June 18 but it caused no structural damage on that day (Photo courtesy: Southern Arizona Timelapses)

The fire was pushed through Romero Canyon that day by the strongest winds since the blaze started.

Winds gusted to as high as 45-miles per hour as firefighters worked through a Red Flag Warning to keep the values at risk on Mt. Lemmon from succumbing to the blaze.

As of June 22, the main fire was burning less than a mile and half from Summerhaven.

The Southwest Incident Management Team turned the fire over to the Northwest Rockies Incident Management Team on Monday.

The new squad will lead the ground game against the wildfire for the next two weeks.

