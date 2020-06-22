Tucsonans show support for TPD ahead of Tucson City Council budget meeting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday evening, Tucsonans gathered at police stations around town to show support for officers as they have encountered heightened scrutiny after George Floyd was killed in Minnesota.

Supporters waved flags in front of Tucson Police Department Headquarters to show their support while others drove by honking their horns.

"It feels good to know we are still supported by a majority of the community because at the end of the day, these are our neighbors, these are our family members, our sons, our daughters, aunts, uncles, everything," said Ray Smith of Tucson Police Department.

Some supporters have lost family members in the line of duty. Some supporters have multiple family members currently on the force. Others just wanted to show support.

"When all of this stuff is going on, it seems like nobody is in their corner," said Sherri Wakefield, Drive for the Blue. "Unless people step up and say 'Hey, thank you,' it actually feels like there is nobody in their corner."

With the image of George Floyd still in the minds of people across the nation, some question if it is too soon for a demonstration like this.

"I definitely support what they're doing to try and support good cops, but at the same time, my issue is that I don't want to get away from the fact that there are bad cops out there," said local activist, Jahmar Anthony. "There are still cops out there (and) people are losing their lives. I think now is not really the time to highlight good cop, good cop, good cop."

Tuesday evening, Tucson City Council will meet to discuss the city budget, which includes funding for the Tucson Police Department.