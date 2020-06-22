Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

NEW YORK (AP) — This Trump rally didn't go as planned. President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm but instead highlighted growing vulnerabilities.

The Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, also crystallized a divisive reelection message that largely ignores broad swaths of voters who could play a decisive role on Election Day.

The lower-than-expected turnout at the comeback rally left Trump fuming.

The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the 19,000-seat arena.

And at least six staff members who were helping set up for the event had tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the event, Trump berated aides over the turnout.