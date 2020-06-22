Sierra Vista announces changes to Fourth of July firework celebrations

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sierra Vista Rotary Club, in partnership with the City of Sierra Vista announced Monday its plans to host a community an aerial fireworks display in celebration of Independence Day.

The celebration is scheduled to begin shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Other annual Fourth of July activities typically held in Veterans Memorial Park have been canceled due to health guidelines protecting against the spread of COVID-19. The Rotary Club is also forgoing ground fireworks to focus on an all-aerial display residents can enjoy while safely social distancing throughout the community.

“The Fourth of July is an important holiday to our nation and it’s one that is especially beloved here in Sierra Vista,” Rick Mueller, mayor of Sierra Vista said. “Despite constraints needed to keep everyone safe, we are pleased to be able to partner with the Sierra Vista Rotary Club to offer our community an extraordinary fireworks show second to none in Arizona.”

A safety perimeter will be established around where the fireworks are ignited west of the Domingo Paiz Sports Complex. Prior to the display, Tacoma Street and Las Brisas Way will be closed at Coronado Drive. In addition, the Highway 90 Bypass will be closed from Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway starting at about 6 p.m.

Residents can view the aerial display from their own homes or from public spaces throughout the community.

When viewing the display, residents are urged to safely distance by maintaining of space of at least 6 feet from other people, wear face coverings when physical distancing is difficult, and avoid gathering in groups.

“Even in these difficult times, we’ve seen incredible support from local businesses, organizations, and individuals,” Randy Sueskind, event coordinator for the Sierra Vista Rotary Club said.

The use of fireworks in the City limits is strictly regulated and only certain types of consumer fireworks are legal in Arizona. Bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, helicopters, and jumping jacks are common examples of fireworks that remain illegal statewide. Permitted fireworks include cylindrical and cone fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches, and other types designed to be handheld or to remain on the ground.

In Sierra Vista fireworks can only be used on private property, with the permission of the property owner. That means any public areas, to include parks, schools, streets, and public rights-of-way, are off limits for fireworks. It’s also illegal for anyone under 16 to purchase fireworks and for anyone under 18 to use them unless supervised by an adult.