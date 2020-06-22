Scream ‘abra cadabra’: Amazon driver follows ‘unusual’ delivery instructions

A trickster teenager and a delivery woman up for some fun made for big laughs in Delaware.

Lynn Staffieri ordered something on Amazon recently but didn't know her 13-year-old son Jacob put this note in the empty box asking about extra delivery instructions:

"No, but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away."

And she nailed it.

The family cracked up when they saw it on their doorbell camera.

Lynn posted the video on Facebook and it's been shared more than 20,000 times.

She apologized for her son the jokester but had big props for the Amazon delivery woman for playing along.