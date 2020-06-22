Monday’s Forecast: Temperatures will continue to rise over the next week

TUCSON - Calmer winds and high pressure are going to send our high temperatures to 110 by the end of the work week.

Monday: Hot and Sunny. High: 105°

Clear and Warm. Low: 71°

The winds have begun to die down and we will no longer see those strong wind gusts that have been impacting the Bighorn Fire.

There is no chance of rain anywhere in Southern Arizona over the next week to help out the firefighters battling the Bighorn Fire.

A few extra clouds will sneak in from the south starting late Wednesday nigh and last through early Saturday.

Humidity will rise starting next weekend, dropping our temperatures and bringing small rain chances to Cochise county.

