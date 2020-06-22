McDonalds’s restaurants anticipate hiring hundreds of employees in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - McDonald’s announced Monday its restaurants are expecting to hire approximately 260,000 restaurant employees this summer, including approximately 470 employees in Tucson.

This comes as McDonald’s restaurants begin to welcome customers back into dining rooms with extra precautions in place. McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers.

These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

McDonald's said its employees have the chance to further their education. Eligible restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

McDonald’s has provided more than $272,000 in tuition assistance and supported 187 restaurant employees in Arizona since the start of the year.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply, or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.