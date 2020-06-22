Different consequences for Pima County and Tucson mask mandate

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson and Pima County both have a mask mandate and require citizens to wear masks.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed an emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks and covering in the city starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. Other area towns and cities around the county soon followed, sharing how their plans on how to handle its protocols with face masks and coverings.

On Friday, the Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss how the county will address the use of face masks and coverings with county limits.

The Tucson mask mandate states an individual can be cited a $50 fine or five hours of community service. The Pima County mandate says the board is working in a definitive plan.

Anette Gonzolaz, a resident of Tucson, said she does not think the county mandate is holding anyone accountable.

"I don't think it's helping the situation outside of Tucson," Gonzolaz said. "I can go to another part of Tucson, like Oro Valley that doesn't have that and other people are like, 'Oh, I'm not getting fined so I'm not going to wear a mask.' I think it's very unfair."

Ruben Green, a resident of Tucson, said he thinks the fines are too much.

"Some people don't have the resources to buy a mask," Green said. "$50 is also a lot of money. I'm just trying to go to the grocery store. I can barely afford to pay for that."

Pima County Face Mask Mandate

Under this proclamation, Pima County residents must wear a face covering that covers one's nose and mouth when in public or a situation where the individual cannot practice social distancing protocols.

A public place was identified as any location indoor or outdoor, including businesses, public buildings, officers, highways, parks and public transportation.

Exemptions to the mandate are listed below