Bighorn Fire operations get new Incident Management Team after blaze passes 14-day mark

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - After passing the 14-day mark, a new Incident Management Team took over operations of the Bighorn Fire Monday.

But no reason to worry; the nearly 1,000-member fire crews are not going anywhere. They will continue to battle the Bighorn Fire, but the management teams calling the shots are swapping out.

The reason behind this is safety.

"From the firefighters working the fire lines to firefighters in the aircraft, even to our incident management team, they are working very long days so it can be physically and mentally strenuous," said Bighorn Fire Spokesman Adam Jarrold. "It is a safety precaution. It gives them a couple of days off to rest and recover and get to feeling better before they go out to a different assignment."

The Northern Rockies Type 1 Team 1 from Montana will set up camp for the next 14 days. Some of their past assignments include the Rough Fire in California, Soda Fire in Idaho, the Burro Fire in Colorado and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Officials say if the fire persists, another Incident Management Teams Swap will occur in the next 14 days.

"So that is between 35-50 people that travel with the team exclusively and work with the operations division or finance, the logistics or the liaison," Jarrold said. "That is really the overhead of the Type 1 team."

After the swap on Monday, the Southwest Area Team 2 will leave for some much needed R&R.

"They are not taking those firefighters with them. The firefighters are still engaged in fighting that fire," Jarrold said. "It is just the overhead of the new incident management team coming. We so we are not moving out the entire system just the overhead is being moved on."

If the Bighorn Fire extends another 14 days, another team will come in and take the Norther Rockies Team's place.

EDITOR'S NOTE: News 4 Tucson previously reported that the Incident Management Team was from Colorado.