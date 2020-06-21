TFD: One person displaced in southside house fire

TUCSON (KVOA) – One person was displaced after their home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The Tucson Fire Department and South Tucson Fire responded to the home on East 31st St. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows and door frame of the home.

Officials said downed live power lines complicated firefighting efforts.

It took 25 firefighters 27 minutes to call the fire under control.

The displaced resident is staying with family.