TUCSON (KVOA) – Crews with the Northwest Fire District are working a large green waste fire near 5300 W. Ina Rd.

People in the area can expect smoky conditions as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Northwest Fire District crews are working a large green waste fire in the area of 5300 w Ina. Expect smoke conditions for the next couple of hours, as we work to extinguish. pic.twitter.com/lTHyZB4W6z — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 21, 2020

Details are limited at this time, Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.