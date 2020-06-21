Incident Fire management team directs Bighorn fire efforts

TUCSON - As the Bighorn fire has grown, the resources being used on it have increased dramatically, leading to the incident fire management team taking over operations.

Each fire is assessed by the initial first responders, from there it's determined whether or not they have the ability to effectively fight the fire.

Originally, the Bighorn fire was classified as a type-3 fire but luckily moved to type-1, which brought in the incident management team that deals with the most complex fires.

They act as a central nervous system for the firefighting efforts, bringing in more resources such as more firefighters and trucks. They also took over organization, planning and assignments for everyone on the scene.

"With this type-1 team there is a lot of complexity, a lot of levels, a lot of layers but the communication Is the most important part. And its been great the level of communication on this team," said Adam Jarrold, Public Information Officer, Bighorn Fire.

Crews from all over the western United States have assisted with the effort, and by Sunday evening, the fire grew over 51,000 acres with 908 personell working on it.

Members of the icnident management team are working up to 16 hour days for 14 days straight.

"They're always working every morning we have a ops briefing that lines out the priorities for the day and then every evening there's a planning session," said Jarrold.

The current team managing the Bighorn fire is one of two southwest area type-1 teams, and they say communication is the most important part of their job to ensure everybody has the right information at the right time to make the right decisions.

"Organization and planning are key factors to make sure the team is running effectively and they do that very well. They have multiple layers, everybody is looking at different angles and they come back together and create the plan," said Jarrold.

When they make their daily plans the management team decides as a group so that they make sure they are doing everything they can to fight the fire effectively.