TUCSON (KVOA) - An adult female cyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle Saturday night on Thornydale Rd. and Meadow Briar Dr. on the northside of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say the woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

There will be traffic delays this area.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.