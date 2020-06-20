Bighorn Fire reaches 42,798 acres, 21 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire.

Saturday morning, officials reported the fire had grown to 42,798 acres and is 21 percent contained.

Air operations will be out in full force Saturday, according to fire officials.



Officials said the fire was active overnight and is expected to reach the bottom of Ventana canyon today, where crews can engage the fire directly utilizing containment lines built last week.

Residents can expect to see crews working in the communities south of Ventana Canyon, where they will be assessing potential threats to homes and infrastructure and developing contingency plans should fire move in that direction.

Friday, The level of containment on the fire dropped as the size of the perimeter of the fire grew to the north into Pinal County.

Sunrise through the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

EVACUATION NOTICES:

GO - Evacuate:

Mt. Bigelow & Lower Soldier HOA

Community of Summerhaven

Willow Canyon

Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito

SET - Be Alert:

Community of Oracle

Portions of East Golder Ranch

Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, North of Skyline Drive

READY - Prepare Now