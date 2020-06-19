Survey shows Arizona nonprofit industry is struggling from COVID-19 financial impacts

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Friday, the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits announced that nearly 3,000 of the state's nonprofit employees have been laid off or furloughed and $53 million of total revenue has been lost due to COVID-19 related economic impacts.

In a press release, the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said its updated COVID-19 Nonprofit Impact Pulse Survey as of June 11 found 99% of 488 responding nonprofit organizations were significantly impacted by the pandemic. Of those, 92.5% reported decreased revenue and 75% indicated a disruption of services to clients and communities.

The organizations that responded represent statistics for establishments in the areas of health, human services, animal welfare, youth development, and the arts but do not include colleges or hospitals.

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said as of June 11, the anticipated loss through the end of the organizations’ respective fiscal years is nearly $270 million. One-quarter of respondents reported laying off or furloughing 2,877 employees as a result of the pandemic.

Nearly 300 nonprofit organizations applied for the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling more than $63.8 million in relief funding. Of those applying for loans, 60% of respondents were approved, 33% are waiting for approval and 8% were denied funding at the time of the survey.

“We know that the situation for most Arizona Nonprofits is grim, and we anticipate these numbers only represent the ‘tip of the iceberg,’” Kristen Merrifield, CEO of Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said in a press release. “At the same time, nonprofits are incredibly resilient and have long been a major economic engine for Arizona as the fifth largest employer with revenue contributions on par with retail and construction sectors. This means that getting critical relief to these organizations through increased donations, government relief packages and state and local funding must be a top priority.”

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said nearly 70% of responding organizations also reported a loss of 36,477 volunteers as a result of the pandemic.