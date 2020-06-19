Motorcyclist dead after collision near Golf Links, Aviation Parkway

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead following a single motorcycle collision on June 13.

Officers were dispatched to the eastbound on-ramp to Golf Links Road from Aviation Parkway.

First responders rendered aid to two motorcycle passengers, a woman and a man. Both were transported to Banner - University Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police say William Dale Reynolds, 56, died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained in the collision.

According to witnesses, Reynolds was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Golf Links Road with a woman passenger on the back seat.

Police say he lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the roadway into the desert area.

A DUI Officer determined Reynolds was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, which may have been a contributing factor in the collision.

Neither of the passengers were wearing helmets at the time of the collision, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.