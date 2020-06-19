Man dead after motorcycle collision on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle collision on Thursday on Tucson's south side.

Tucson Police Department responded to the area South 13th Avenue and West Dakota Drive for reports of a collision.

Police say Donald L. Gibson, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gibson was riding a red 2017 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle southbound on 13th Avenue. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the roadway. The motorcycle caught fire after the collision.

Detectives say evidence indicates that speed was a factor in the collision.

Police say the motorcycle Gibson was riding had been stolen.

The collision remains under investigation.