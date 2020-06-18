Limited services resume at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON (KVOA)- On Thursday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Saguaro National Park will resume some visitor services while continuing to follow CDC and local public health guidelines.

In a press release Thursday, NPS said there will be increased visitor information and limited retail at park visitor centers. Restrooms and comfort stations at picnic areas will reopen. Trailheads, trails, and scenic roads will also remain open.



Starting Thursday, June 18, Saguaro National Park will resume fee collection at honor stations, online and will provide some limited pass sales over the phone. However, fees will not be collected in person and NPS recommends visitors visit the park’s webpage prior to their visit to pre-pay entrance fees.

NPS has asked visitors to wear a face covering when physical distancing of 6 feet is difficult.



For more information about how to pre-pay fees and what passes may be available over the phone visit the NPS website.



