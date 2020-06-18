Flight passenger removed for refusing to wear mask

American Airlines says a passenger was removed from a flight Wednesday for refusing to wear a face covering as required by company policy.

It happened on a flight from New York to Dallas.

The airline says when Brandon Straka declined to wear a face covering the team asked him to deplane.

According to American, after a long public rant, he got off and the flight departed.

"The whole staff was just standing around me intimidating me saying 'you're keeping everybody waiting you're keeping everybody waiting,’” said Strake. “And I’m like this isn't, this is not a thing. I don't have to do this. I've never had this happen before where I was told it was the law and they took me off the plane. So I get off the plane. This is insane, I mean this is literally, these people have gone absolutely nuts."

The airline says Straka was rebooked on a later flight after agreeing to comply with company policies.

He says he wore the mask the airline gave him but removed it once on the plane and no one complained.

This is the first known incident of this type since the air carriers announced plans to more strictly enforce mask wearing.