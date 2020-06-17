IRS outlines changes to health care spending available under CARES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) advised that new rules under the CARES Act should provide flexibility for health care spending.

In a press release, the IRS said such flexibility may be helpful for people who may need at-home services due to measures to fight the coronavirus.

Under the CARES Act, a high deductible health plan (HDHP) temporarily can cover telehealth and other remote care services without a deductible, or with a deductible below the minimum annual deductible otherwise required by law.

The temporary rules under the CARES Act which were extended by IRS Notice 2020-29, apply to services provided on or after Jan. 1, 2020, with respect to plan years beginning on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

The IRS said telehealth and other remote care services also are temporarily included as categories of coverage that are disregarded for the purpose of determining whether an individual who has other health plan coverage in addition to an HDHP is an eligible individual who may make tax-favored contributions to his or her HSA. So, an otherwise eligible individual with coverage under an HDHP can still contribute to an HSA despite receiving coverage for telehealth and other remote care services before satisfying the HDHP deductible, or despite receiving coverage for these services outside the HDHP.

The CARES Act modified rules that apply to various tax-advantaged accounts so that additional items are qualified medical expenses that may be reimbursed from those accounts.

For example, the cost of menstrual care products has been made reimbursable. Over-the-counter products and medications are also reimbursable without a prescription.

The new rules apply to amounts paid after Dec. 31, 2019.

The IRS said taxpayers should save receipts of their purchases for their records and so that they are able to submit claims for reimbursements.