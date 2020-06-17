Horses displaced due to fire find home at race track

TUCSON - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and Pima County Animal Care Center have been working together to care for animals of people who have been displaced during the Bighorn Fire.

PACC has been handling domestic animals at their west side facility while PCNRPR has been taking in livestock at the Rillito Park Race Track.

Four horses were being housed at Rillito Park on Monday.

PCNRPR has cared for up to five horses as well as chickens and roosters since the fire first broke out on June 5.

News 4 Tucson spoke to one owner at the track who said although their home near Catalina is back in the SET fire warning stage, they've opted to keep their horse at the track for the time being.

PACC was anticipating 40 more birds on Tuesday due to the evacuation order on Mt Lemmon.

Pima County Natural Resources says a great collaborative effort over the weekend helped to save 450 Gila Chub fish from the Bighorn Fire.

PCNRPR, AZ Game and Fish, Fish and Wildlife Service and US Forest Service all worked together to remove the endangered species of fish from Sabino Canyon into the pond waters at Agua Caliente Park.

They also report that mule deer and other wildlife have been using the Ann Day Memorial Wildlife Bridge over North Oracle Road in Oro Valley to escape the blaze.

If you have an animal that you need kept during the Bighorn Fire you can call PACC (520) 724-5900 or PCNRPR (520) 724-5000 for assistance.

